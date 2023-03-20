All things astronomical

As Sun Ra says: space is the place. So we brought folx into the studio who could bring us to the stars.

Shelburne astronaut Dr. Cady Coleman joins us to bring light to life on the space station (since she was there for nearly 6 months), including who gets to go these days. Also she tells us details of her training to become an astronaut, just in case you're looking into the process.

The visit of one Space focused person surley deserves another. So we also have astronomer Dr. Salman Hameed, Mr. Universe himself, drop by to explore the details of the new spacesuits for the proposed moonwalk.

And since our local astronaut is also a flutist making an appearance at The Drake in Amherst this weekend with the band, Minstrels in the Gallery, we invite that band's frontman Chris Devine, resident Ian Anderson impersonator, to play a tune and expound on the appeal of Jethro Tull.

