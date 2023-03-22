To untangle the mayor of love

Illumination was the name of the game for us, in that it's spring so more things should be brought to light after a full season of dark times.

And to that end we begin our new series "Meet the Mayors" with Holyoke's own, Joshua Garcia, who tells us not just of the fun fusion foods the St. Patrick's Day parade brings, but of many of the uphill battles the city faces as they move toward the future.

It's hard to understand what's really happening with several grand juries and our former president, (even though he wasn't actually indicted or arrested today), so we asked professor at Western New England University School of Law, Jennifer Taub, to explain the intricacies to us.

And love. Where is it? What is it? We go to resident wordster, Emily Brewster of Merriam-Webster to find out what the dictionary, and some enterprising patrons, have to say about the origins of the word "love".

And we're taking questions and informal cases for John Hodgman, who'll be on the show tomorrow. send in your question to thefab413@nepm.org or text to 1-800-639-9120 and maybe we'll ask the judge to give a verdict on your behalf!