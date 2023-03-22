© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

To untangle the mayor of love

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 22, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Joshua Garcia was sworn in as mayor of Holyoke, Massachusetts, on November 15, 2021. He'll finish the term of former mayor Alex Morse and then start his full term in January 2022.
1 of 3
Don Treeger / The Republican / masslive.com
Author and law professor Jennifer Taub of Northampton, Massachusetts.
2 of 3
Jill Greenberg / Courtesy Jennifer Taub
Emily Brewster with Monte Belmonte at Merriam-Webster
3 of 3  — Emily Brewster with Monte Belmonte at Merriam-Webster
Word nerd, Emily Brewster (left) and Monte Belmonte search the racks at Merriam-Webster in Springfield
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

Illumination was the name of the game for us, in that it's spring so more things should be brought to light after a full season of dark times.

And to that end we begin our new series "Meet the Mayors" with Holyoke's own, Joshua Garcia, who tells us not just of the fun fusion foods the St. Patrick's Day parade brings, but of many of the uphill battles the city faces as they move toward the future.

It's hard to understand what's really happening with several grand juries and our former president, (even though he wasn't actually indicted or arrested today), so we asked professor at Western New England University School of Law, Jennifer Taub, to explain the intricacies to us.

And love. Where is it? What is it? We go to resident wordster, Emily Brewster of Merriam-Webster to find out what the dictionary, and some enterprising patrons, have to say about the origins of the word "love".

And we're taking questions and informal cases for John Hodgman, who'll be on the show tomorrow. send in your question to thefab413@nepm.org or text to 1-800-639-9120 and maybe we'll ask the judge to give a verdict on your behalf!

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSEDUCATIONARTS & CULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith