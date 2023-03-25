© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Tabling barns and institutes

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 25, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT
Johnny Irion and Mike Stenson with the hosts
Johnny Irion and Mike Stenson with the hosts
(from left) Kaliis Smith, Dave Fenessy, Monte Belmonte, Johnny Irion, and Mike Stinson at the NEPM studios
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
Michael Quinlan of Table & Vine (left) preps glasses for our tasting
Michael Quinlan of Table & Vine (left) preps glasses for our tasting
Michael Quinlan of Table & Vine (left) preps glasses for our tasting
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Vicki Saltzman (left) and Monte Belmonte with a piece by Guillaume Guillon-Lethière at the Clark Art Institute
Vicki Saltzman (left) and Monte Belmonte with a piece by Guillaume Guillon-Lethière at the Clark Art Institute
Vicki Saltzman (left) and Monte Belmonte with a piece by Guillaume Guillon-Lethière at the Clark Art Institute
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
the wine sheet TNV.jpg
the wine sheet TNV.jpg
A more detailed description of the wines we tasted at Table & Vine
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
in the halls of the Clark Art Institute
in the halls of the Clark Art Institute
Monte Belmonte and Vicki Saltzman in the halls of the Clark Art Institute
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

To paraphrase one of our guests, the mountains were very much the backbone of this show.

Nestled in them, we found ourselves back at the Clark Art Institute with director of communications Vicki Saltzman, perusing some of their new acquisitions and finding out how they are celebrating the 50th birthday of their building.

The mountains were behind the two regions of wines we sampled as we once again entered the Wine Thunderdome. This time led by Michael Quinlan of Table & Vine in West Springfield, we get to experience a bit of a play on the concept, and get a bonus opinion in the room!

And in the studio, we brought music that you can hear in the Berkshires at the Egremont Barn this weekend for their Saturday cd release show. Mike Stinson and Johnny Irion swing by to regale us with a few selections from their brand new album ”Working My Way Down”.

Correction: Within the show we refer to Egremont Barn as being in Stockbridge, which is in error. Egremont Barn is located in Egremont, MA.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher "Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
