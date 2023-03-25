Tabling barns and institutes

To paraphrase one of our guests, the mountains were very much the backbone of this show.

Nestled in them, we found ourselves back at the Clark Art Institute with director of communications Vicki Saltzman, perusing some of their new acquisitions and finding out how they are celebrating the 50th birthday of their building.

The mountains were behind the two regions of wines we sampled as we once again entered the Wine Thunderdome. This time led by Michael Quinlan of Table & Vine in West Springfield, we get to experience a bit of a play on the concept, and get a bonus opinion in the room!

And in the studio, we brought music that you can hear in the Berkshires at the Egremont Barn this weekend for their Saturday cd release show. Mike Stinson and Johnny Irion swing by to regale us with a few selections from their brand new album ”Working My Way Down”.

Correction: Within the show we refer to Egremont Barn as being in Stockbridge, which is in error. Egremont Barn is located in Egremont, MA.