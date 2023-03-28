© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Screens of literature and gender

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT
Director/actor/screenwriter/novelist John Sayles.
1 of 4  —  John Sayles
Director/actor/screenwriter/novelist John Sayles.
Courtesy of artist
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Hampshire College, with NEPM's Monte Belmonte.
2 of 4  — Hameed2.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Hampshire College, with NEPM's Monte Belmonte.
Courtesy Salman Hameed
macgillvray.jpg
3 of 4  — macgillvray.jpg
Cover of Jamie MacGillivray by John Sayles
courtesy of Author
true pic.jpg
4 of 4  — true pic.jpg
Cover Image of True You: A Gender Journey
Courtesy of Clarion Books

This time we're bridging the gap between the page and screen. Big screens.

Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, puts on his other hat, that as a member of the directorial board for Amherst Cinema, to inform us about their Science on Screen series, starting with the film adaptation of "After Yang" (which is also a pretty great novella, if you're into reading it as well).

We check in with NEPM Reporter Nirvani Williams who spoke with Northampton locals Gwen Agna and Shelley Rotner, authors of a new book for children on gender, "True You: A Gender Journey".

And director/actor/screenwriter/novelist John Sayles stops by to talk about his impressive body of work, including his new book "Jamie MacGillivray: The Renegade's Journey", which he'll be promoting at Odyssey Bookshop later this week.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREBOOKSHISTORYSCIENCEEDUCATION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
