Screens of literature and gender

This time we're bridging the gap between the page and screen. Big screens.

Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, puts on his other hat, that as a member of the directorial board for Amherst Cinema, to inform us about their Science on Screen series, starting with the film adaptation of "After Yang" (which is also a pretty great novella, if you're into reading it as well).

We check in with NEPM Reporter Nirvani Williams who spoke with Northampton locals Gwen Agna and Shelley Rotner, authors of a new book for children on gender, "True You: A Gender Journey".

And director/actor/screenwriter/novelist John Sayles stops by to talk about his impressive body of work, including his new book "Jamie MacGillivray: The Renegade's Journey", which he'll be promoting at Odyssey Bookshop later this week.