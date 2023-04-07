© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Passover robots and MDAR firsts

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 7, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT
MDAR's Ashley Randle with CISA's Phil Korman and hosts of Fab 413
(from left) Kaliis Smith, MDAR commissioner Ashley Randle, Monte Belmonte, and Phil Korman of CISA
oppenheimer.jpeg
Mark Oppenheimer
mcgovern robots.jpg
Rep. Jim McGovern (center) on a visit to Worcester Polytechnic Institute
We bring extra springtime in the studio today, now that it's warm!

We welcome Ashley Randle, the first female-identifying commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR). She tells about some of the department's plans, raising cows, and farming across the baystate both rural and urban.

Then we get into the very un-Jewish past of Springfield with editor and podcaster Mark Oppenheimer of the podcast Unorthodox. He also keys us into some of the new traditions folx might see in their Passover festivities.

(Chag Sameach to those celebrating!)

And Rep. Jim McGovern sidesteps the indictment debacle. With that much needed breath of fresh air, we instead learn how he's on the congressional robotics caucus advisory committee, that the robotics caucus exists, and how his work on that committee lead to a recent visit to Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

And then an alarming amount of Star Wars references happen. They may or may not be acronym related.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURERELIGIONFOODAGRICULTURETECHNOLOGY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith