Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

The words of way finders

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT
Martin Espada
1 of 4  — poet Martín Espada
Poet Martín Espada
John Solem / UMass Amherst
H. John Way.png
2 of 4  — H. John Way.png
H. John Fisher, Fair Housing Manager of Way Finders
courtesy of Way Finders
Way Finders (@wayfindersma) Instagram (2).png
3 of 4  — Way Finders (@wayfindersma) Instagram (2).png
Way Finders, of Springfield
courtesy of Way Finders
floaters cover2.jpg
4 of 4  — floaters cover2.jpg
"Floaters", the most recent award winning collection from Martín Espada
courtesy of Publisher

Let's take a look at houses.

We dig into housing equity from more sides than one with H. John Fisher, fair housing manager for Way Finders in Springfield. Their 17th annual Fair Housing and Civil Rights Conference which will continue through the 13th, so we ask about some of the problems we can easily see, which of course leads to conversations about the ones we can't.

Then we segue into poetry with someone who used to be a tenant lawyer. Martín Espada, poet and professor of English at UMass Amherst, joins us to chat about his work, it's connection to community, and the language that joins us all. He'll be reading at Greenfield Community College on April 12th, so we asked him to read for us too. (He obliged.)

And just in case you maybe have a burning question for Rep. Jim McGovern, here's a quick reminder that you can send us your questions for him anytime! Just email thefab413@nepm.org, or text us at 1-800-639-9120, and we'll ask the congressman your query!

ARTS & CULTURE, WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS, BOOKS, HOUSING, HIGHER EDUCATION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
Kaliis Smith