The words of way finders

Let's take a look at houses.

We dig into housing equity from more sides than one with H. John Fisher, fair housing manager for Way Finders in Springfield. Their 17th annual Fair Housing and Civil Rights Conference which will continue through the 13th, so we ask about some of the problems we can easily see, which of course leads to conversations about the ones we can't.

Then we segue into poetry with someone who used to be a tenant lawyer. Martín Espada, poet and professor of English at UMass Amherst, joins us to chat about his work, it's connection to community, and the language that joins us all. He'll be reading at Greenfield Community College on April 12th, so we asked him to read for us too. (He obliged.)

