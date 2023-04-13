Spelt opposition

It's fun when you discover things are a little closer to home than you first thought. It's true of language and turns out it's true of grain too.

Word Nerd Emily Brewster chats with us about prefixed words whose opposite pre-dates the root word. We are quite gruntled to know there's a running list of them.

Then we skip across the river to take a look at what was for quite some time the only malting house east of the Mississippi. Andrea and Christian Stanley of Valley Malt and Ground Up Grain moved their operation from Hadley to Holyoke, upgrading some of their equipment and products while they did it. Along with Phil Korman of CISA, we stopped into their new digs to take a tour, hear how their plans and business have evolved over the past decade and change, and eat goodies brought by their baking consultant: Deb Bernardini.