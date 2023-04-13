© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Spelt opposition

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 13, 2023 at 1:25 AM EDT
At Valley Malt Offices
At Valley Malt Offices
(from left) Andrea Stanley, Phil Korman, Christian Stanley, Deb Bernardini, and Monte Belmonte in the front office of Valley Malt in Holyoke
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Monte Belmonte and Word Nerd Emily Brewster, at right, dig into dictionaries.
Monte and The Word Nerd (right) flip through a large dictionary
Monte Belmonte and Word Nerd Emily Brewster, at right, dig into dictionaries.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Pastry Samples at Valley Malt/Ground Up Grain in Holyoke
Pastry Samples at Valley Malt/Ground Up Grain in Holyoke
Pastry Samples at Valley Malt/Ground Up Grain in Holyoke
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Isis of Valley Malt and hopper
Isis of Valley Malt and hopper
Isis of Valley Malt cleans up after a tank "burp"
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
At Valley Malt with Andrea Stanley
At Valley Malt with Andrea Stanley
Andrea Stanley (right) of Valley Malt with Monte Belmonte in their Holyoke offices
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

It's fun when you discover things are a little closer to home than you first thought. It's true of language and turns out it's true of grain too.

Word Nerd Emily Brewster chats with us about prefixed words whose opposite pre-dates the root word. We are quite gruntled to know there's a running list of them.

Then we skip across the river to take a look at what was for quite some time the only malting house east of the Mississippi. Andrea and Christian Stanley of Valley Malt and Ground Up Grain moved their operation from Hadley to Holyoke, upgrading some of their equipment and products while they did it. Along with Phil Korman of CISA, we stopped into their new digs to take a tour, hear how their plans and business have evolved over the past decade and change, and eat goodies brought by their baking consultant: Deb Bernardini.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREEDUCATIONAGRICULTUREFOODWINE & SPIRITS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
