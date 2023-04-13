© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Circle of music and resistance

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 13, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT
We're preserving and creating community today.

We find out about a decades strong jazz jam session in Amherst being revitalized through the interest of more young people attending. Reporter Ben James takes us to The Drake to see what's going down.

A group of 5th and 6th graders at Fort River School are just now learning how to change the world through their civic engagement class. They walk us through their projects with a little help from their teacher, Tim Austin.

And one of those projects is very important to educator and member of North-South America Chithue (the Tibetan Parliament in Exile)Thondup Tsering, who is helping to bring activist and poet Tenzin Tsundue to speak on UMass campus on April 17th about the release of his latest book, "ནང། Nowhere to Call Home". Together they paint a bigger picture of the importance of resistance, and the connections that resilience builds.

And Greenfield drummer, drum tech for The Rolling Stones, and general awesome person in sound Don McAulay stopped in to help us celebrate the life of a pillar of the local music community, Stone Coyote's drummer Doug Tibbles, who we lost earlier this week.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
