Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Sleepy winter wine

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT
Nejaime tasting
1 of 6  — Nejaime tasting
(from left) The Hosts of The Fabulous 413 with Joe Nejaime and Xavier Letteron of Nejaime's Wine Cellars in Lenox
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
Flora Reed and Philip Price
2 of 6  — Flora Reed and Philip Price
Flora Reed and Philip Price of The Winterpills
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
230412-Tracy-Kidder.jpg
3 of 6  — 230412-Tracy-Kidder.jpg
Thunderdome Lenox1.png
4 of 6  — Thunderdome Lenox1.png
The two thunderdome wines from Nejaime's Wine Cellar in Lennox
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
kidder book.jpg
5 of 6  — kidder book.jpg
Tracy Kidder's Latest Book, "Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O'Connell's Urgent Mission To Bring Healing To Homeless People"
Courtesy of Publisher
Xavier and Joe (2).jpg
6 of 6  — Xavier and Joe (2).jpg
Joe Nejaime and Xavier Letteron of Nejaime's Wine Cellars in Lenox
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media

It was wicked warm out today. But just because it's warming up, doesn't mean we can't get comfy with it.

The heat makes us think of white wine. In the Berkshires we have our very first set of white wines in the thunderdome, courtesy of Nejaime's Wine Cellars in Lenox. Our hosts Joe Nejaime and Xavier Letteron even threw an extra wrench into this showdown, for which we were entirely game.

Our studios are currently being moved down the street to our new offices, but it's Friday, and having live music has become a fixture. So instead we headed to Northampton to meet Flora Reed and Philip Price of The Winterpills to do a live music Friday at The Parlor Room instead.

With beverages and music covered, we just need a good book to round it out. Lucky for us, local author and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Kidder has a new book out called "Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O'Connell's Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People". We chat with him about the people called to help,and how simple solutions don’t always suit complex problems.

Cozy bases all covered.

**Please note: The reading included from the Tracy Kidder book mentions suicidal ideation.

The Fabulous 413
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
