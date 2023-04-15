Sleepy winter wine

It was wicked warm out today. But just because it's warming up, doesn't mean we can't get comfy with it.

The heat makes us think of white wine. In the Berkshires we have our very first set of white wines in the thunderdome, courtesy of Nejaime's Wine Cellars in Lenox. Our hosts Joe Nejaime and Xavier Letteron even threw an extra wrench into this showdown, for which we were entirely game.

Our studios are currently being moved down the street to our new offices, but it's Friday, and having live music has become a fixture. So instead we headed to Northampton to meet Flora Reed and Philip Price of The Winterpills to do a live music Friday at The Parlor Room instead.

With beverages and music covered, we just need a good book to round it out. Lucky for us, local author and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Kidder has a new book out called "Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O'Connell's Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People". We chat with him about the people called to help,and how simple solutions don’t always suit complex problems.

Cozy bases all covered.

**Please note: The reading included from the Tracy Kidder book mentions suicidal ideation.