A noted field of grief and pie

Some stories are best told by the people who have actually lived them.

But we can accompany those stories with pizza, because food is wonderful. Pizza Quest volume 3 hits the Berkshires as we make a stop, sadly without our amateur pizziaolo, to Betty's Pizza Shack in Lenox.

Then, as it is still April and therefore still National Poetry Month, local poet and social worker Lauren Singer joins us with some of her work and updates on her many projects examining grief and adaptations to loss, including a new podcast.

And CISA is preparing to host Field Notes, stories of our local foodways, at the Academy of Music. So we get a small preview of what will be onstage April 30th with Jacob Nelson and Trouble Erin Anne Gouch Mandeson.

**Please note: The Lauren Singer readings mention child death.