Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

A noted field of grief and pie

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 18, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT
Tony and Monte Talk Piz
1 of 7  — Tony and Monte Talk Pizza
Tony Dunne (left) and Monte Belmonte discuss pizza at Betty's Pizza Shack in Lenox
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Lauren Singer
2 of 7  — Lauren Singer
Local Poet and Social worker Lauren Singer
courtesy of artist
trouble and jacob.jpg
3 of 7  — trouble and jacob.jpg
(from right) Jacob Nelson from CISA and Trouble E.A.G Mendeson join Monte in...studio
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
greenfield-farmers-market.jpg
4 of 7  — greenfield-farmers-market.jpg
The Greenfield farmer's market
courtesy of organization
A large pie for Pizza Quest in Lenox
5 of 7  — A large pie for Pizza Quest in Lenox
A large pie, half cheese, half pepperoni & mushroom as dictated by the arbitrary rules of Pizza Quest, at Betty's Pizza Shack in Lenox
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Lauren Singer on Fabulous
6 of 7  — Lauren Singer on Fabulous 413
Poet and Therapist Lauren Singer (center) with the hosts of The Fabulous 413 and a copy of her chap book.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
A challenge presented by Betty's Pizza Shack
7 of 7  — A challenge presented by Betty's Pizza Shack
A challenge presented by Betty's Pizza Shack
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

Some stories are best told by the people who have actually lived them.

But we can accompany those stories with pizza, because food is wonderful. Pizza Quest volume 3 hits the Berkshires as we make a stop, sadly without our amateur pizziaolo, to Betty's Pizza Shack in Lenox.

Then, as it is still April and therefore still National Poetry Month, local poet and social worker Lauren Singer joins us with some of her work and updates on her many projects examining grief and adaptations to loss, including a new podcast.

And CISA is preparing to host Field Notes, stories of our local foodways, at the Academy of Music. So we get a small preview of what will be onstage April 30th with Jacob Nelson and Trouble Erin Anne Gouch Mandeson.

**Please note: The Lauren Singer readings mention child death.

ARTS & CULTURE BOOKS WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS MENTAL HEALTH AGRICULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
