Hemp nation under a groove

It is the 20th day of April, which is celebrated by many it turns out.

But being in one of the few states with legal access to "jazz cabbage" is not without its nuances too. Payton Shubrick of 6 Bricks dispensary in Springfield, one of only 3 black-woman-owned in the whole state, chats with us to dig into some of the issues with equity and equality in the industry. (She also shares our fascination with antiquated terminology for cannabis.)

Then we bring a pile of young actors from First Generation into the studio to give us a taste of Shout! Elevate! Inspire!: a performance they'll be a part of at Springfield Technical Community College this weekend alongside Samira Evans, Haneef Nelson and more. Julie Lichtenberg and James Arana of The Performance Project also let us know more places you can catch the show they excerpted.

And after a week's hiatus, we are once again back to mcgoverning with Representative Jim McGovern, who shares his worries about guns, transgender kids, and other issues arising on Capitol Hill.