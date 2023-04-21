© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Hemp nation under a groove

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 21, 2023 at 1:27 AM EDT
Hosts of Fab 413 with Payton Shubrick
1 of 3  — Hosts of Fab 413 with Payton Shubrick
Payton Shubrick (right) of 6 Bricks dispensary joins the hosts of The Fabulous 413 in studio
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
Fab 413 with First Generation/Performance Project
2 of 3  — Fab 413 with First Generation/Performance Project
Members of the First Generation group of The Performance Project with the hosts of The Fabulous 413
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., speaks at the impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump in 2019.
3 of 3  — mcgovern.jpeg
U.S. House Television / AP

It is the 20th day of April, which is celebrated by many it turns out.

But being in one of the few states with legal access to "jazz cabbage" is not without its nuances too. Payton Shubrick of 6 Bricks dispensary in Springfield, one of only 3 black-woman-owned in the whole state, chats with us to dig into some of the issues with equity and equality in the industry. (She also shares our fascination with antiquated terminology for cannabis.)

Then we bring a pile of young actors from First Generation into the studio to give us a taste of Shout! Elevate! Inspire!: a performance they'll be a part of at Springfield Technical Community College this weekend alongside Samira Evans, Haneef Nelson and more. Julie Lichtenberg and James Arana of The Performance Project also let us know more places you can catch the show they excerpted.

And after a week's hiatus, we are once again back to mcgoverning with Representative Jim McGovern, who shares his worries about guns, transgender kids, and other issues arising on Capitol Hill.

Tags
WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE MARIJUANA EDUCATION GOVERNMENT & POLITICS IMMIGRATION MUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
