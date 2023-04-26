© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Saving moon tongued music

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 26, 2023 at 2:29 AM EDT
Mr. Universe Apr.jpg
1 of 5  — Mr. Universe Apr.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte, discussing the Moon and Eid
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios
Fab 413 with Damany Gordon
2 of 5  — Fab 413 with Damany Gordon
Damany Gordon (left) of Genuine Culture LLC, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith at the NEPM studios
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Cisa and Fab 413
3 of 5  — Cisa and Fab 413
(from left) Phil Korman of CISA, Monte Belmonte, and Chelsea Gazillo of American Farmland Trust
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
The organization Jail Guitar Doors, with Wayne Kramer (third from right), at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, California, in March 2023. Not pictured, incarcerated participants who performed what they learned during a 12-week workshop and were awarded certificates of completion.
4 of 5  — Jail Guitar Doors
The organization Jail Guitar Doors, with Wayne Kramer (third from right), at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, California, in March 2023. Not pictured, incarcerated participants who performed what they learned during a 12-week workshop and were awarded certificates of completion.
Courtesy / Jail Guitar Doors USA
native tongues.jpg
5 of 5  — native tongues.jpg
A collage of the many artists involved with the Native Tongues collective
Alexander Nut / Eglo Records/NTS

We cover a lot of ground today, from music, to farms, to the moon.

Damany Gordon of Genuine Culture LLC in Holyoke is heralding a night of classic hip-hop in Springfield at White Lion Brewing this upcoming weekend. It honors the collective Native Tongues and we tap into why that group is so important and influential.

We hear from Chelsea Gazillo of the American Farmland Trust about the Bay State's efforts to save small farms, as well as a preview of the story she'll be sharing as part of Field Notes, CISA's storytelling event happening this weekend.

NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman keys us into a progressive and effective music therapy program happening in Franklin County. It's akin to other programs across the country seeing similar results and involving some big names as well.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, shows us insights and connections between the moon, math, and Eid as Ramadan nears it's end.

