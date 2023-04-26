Saving moon tongued music

We cover a lot of ground today, from music, to farms, to the moon.

Damany Gordon of Genuine Culture LLC in Holyoke is heralding a night of classic hip-hop in Springfield at White Lion Brewing this upcoming weekend. It honors the collective Native Tongues and we tap into why that group is so important and influential.

We hear from Chelsea Gazillo of the American Farmland Trust about the Bay State's efforts to save small farms, as well as a preview of the story she'll be sharing as part of Field Notes, CISA's storytelling event happening this weekend.

NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman keys us into a progressive and effective music therapy program happening in Franklin County. It's akin to other programs across the country seeing similar results and involving some big names as well.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, shows us insights and connections between the moon, math, and Eid as Ramadan nears it's end.

