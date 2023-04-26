© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

The routes of words and poets

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT
La Ruta cast and director
(from left) Monte Belmonte, Kaliis Smith, Naidelyn Cruz and Monica Lopez Orozco of the production "La Ruta", and the ever elusive Betsy Cortis.
Word Nerd Emily Brewster, at left, and Monte Belmonte in the word vault at Merriam-Webster.
Word Nerd Emily Brewster, at left, and Monte Belmonte in the word vault at Merriam-Webster.
Poet, professor, and veteran Karen Skolfield
Poet, professor, and veteran Karen Skolfield (center) with the hosts of The Fabulous 413
Isaac Gomez' play "La Ruta" is being performed currently at Smith College
Poet and veteran Karen Skolfield
We hope you like language because we're getting deep into it today.

The Word Nerd, Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster here in Springfield pulls back the curtain to show the bones of how definitions actually work.

Former poet laureate, and current professor at UMass, Karen Skolfield celebrates National Poetry Month with us by sharing some of her experiences and a bit of her work as well.

At Smith College a production of "La Ruta" is running this weekend. The show examines the lives of women working and living around Juárez, and director, and new faculty member, Monica Lopez Orozco and one of the actors in the piece, Naidelyn Cruz join us to talk about the import and impact of the play.

And tomorrow is McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern! Email your questions for the congressman to fab413@nepm.org or text us at 1-800-639-9120.

**Please note that the play “La Ruta” deals with issues of assault and femicide**

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
