The routes of words and poets

We hope you like language because we're getting deep into it today.

The Word Nerd, Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster here in Springfield pulls back the curtain to show the bones of how definitions actually work.

Former poet laureate, and current professor at UMass, Karen Skolfield celebrates National Poetry Month with us by sharing some of her experiences and a bit of her work as well.

At Smith College a production of "La Ruta" is running this weekend. The show examines the lives of women working and living around Juárez, and director, and new faculty member, Monica Lopez Orozco and one of the actors in the piece, Naidelyn Cruz join us to talk about the import and impact of the play.

And tomorrow is McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern! Email your questions for the congressman to fab413@nepm.org or text us at 1-800-639-9120.

**Please note that the play “La Ruta” deals with issues of assault and femicide**