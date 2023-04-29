Double the wine, triple the music

With all of the stress of the week, we figured we would not only double but triple down on the relaxing today.

We head to West Springfield for the Wine Thunderdome once again. It's Sardenga versus Tuscany as Michael Quinlan of Table & Vine brings us two Vermentinos to try out.

Then just ahead of their show at the Academy of Music, Langhorne Slim and John Craigie join us in studio. Each has a new album out, and although their songwriting styles seem different from each other, their partnership dovetails them well, and as does their love for both The Beatles and the late Harry Belafonte.

And pillar of the local rock scene, and endless font of stories about said scene, Ray Mason pay us a visit. He's got a new album coming out soon called "Is There Wiggle Room?" about which we are quite excited.