© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Double the wine, triple the music

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
FAB 413 with Langhorne Slim and John Craigie
1 of 6  — FAB 413 with Langhorne Slim and John Craigie
(from right) John Craigie, Langhorne Slim, Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Michael Quinlan
2 of 6  — Michael Quinlan
Michael Quinlan of Table & Vine in West Springfield prepping for the Thunderdome
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Ray Mason on Fab 413
3 of 6  — Ray Mason on Fab 413
Ray Mason (right) let Kaliis Smith test out his Silvertone Guitar
Monte Belmonte / New England Public Media
holiday lang.png
4 of 6  — holiday lang.png
Langhorne Slim
Courtesy of artist
Ray-Mason-Promo-art-for-Old-Souls-Day
5 of 6  — Ray-Mason-Promo-art-for-Old-Souls-Day
Ray Mason (right) with Frank Marsh in a promo for Old Souls Day CD
David-Osepowicz / courtesy of Ray Mason
Craigie+credit+Bradley+Cox.jpg
6 of 6  — Craigie+credit+Bradley+Cox.jpg
Musician John Craigie
Bradley Cox / courtesy of artist

With all of the stress of the week, we figured we would not only double but triple down on the relaxing today.

We head to West Springfield for the Wine Thunderdome once again. It's Sardenga versus Tuscany as Michael Quinlan of Table & Vine brings us two Vermentinos to try out.

Then just ahead of their show at the Academy of Music, Langhorne Slim and John Craigie join us in studio. Each has a new album out, and although their songwriting styles seem different from each other, their partnership dovetails them well, and as does their love for both The Beatles and the late Harry Belafonte.

And pillar of the local rock scene, and endless font of stories about said scene, Ray Mason pay us a visit. He's got a new album coming out soon called "Is There Wiggle Room?" about which we are quite excited.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREWINE & SPIRITSMUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith