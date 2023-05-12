Collisions

Ideologies and worlds collide on today's show.

First, our weekly check-in with our congressperson as we mcgovern with Rep. Jim McGovern. There's a lot happening on capital hill and beyond and we get his take on Santos' charges, the expiration of title 42, and more.

Then we head to Florence where worlds will meet sonically this weekend. Colliderfest is coming to Bombyx this weekend and bringing with it musicians from all over the world and the sounds of their dance parties with them, including joropo, gqom (or igqom), Ethiopian groove, afrobeat, rumba, and more.

Curator Edo Mor joins us to talk about the importance of keeping one's ears open to new musical experiences, all of the extra non-music things you can do at Colliderfest, and about a new concert experience he's developing to have even more of these musicians visit the area in a more sustainable fashion.

Plus Monte and Kaliis get a response to yesterday's conversation about "field", discuss a recent article about issues in an Amherst middle school, and introduce the concept of the "plywood ramp to the weekend".

Author's Note: Since this episode was released, Colliderfest has since been canceled. No details of why have been made public, but more information about the artists who were coming is still available on the Bombyx website.