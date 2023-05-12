© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Collisions

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 12, 2023 at 2:36 AM EDT
Amayo collider2.jpg
1 of 6  — Amayo collider2.jpg
Amayo (formerly of Antibalas)
courtesy of Artist
dragonchild_press_photo_Credit_Drum_Fernandez.jpg
2 of 6  — dragonchild_press_photo_Credit_Drum_Fernandez.jpg
Ethiopian groove musician, Dragonchild
Drum Fernandez / courtesy of artist
Edo Mor.jpg
3 of 6  — Edo Mor.jpg
Colliderfest curator and international music enthusiast Edo Mor
Julian Parker Burns / courtesy of artist
Xenia Rubinos.jpg
4 of 6  — Xenia Rubinos.jpg
Multi-disciplinary artist Xenia Rubinos
courtesy of artist
House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., speaks at the impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump in 2019.
5 of 6  — mcgovern.jpeg
House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., speaks at the impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump in 2019.
U.S. House Television / AP
FEST-COVER-v2.png
6 of 6  — FEST-COVER-v2.png
A poster for Colliderfest
Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity / Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity

Ideologies and worlds collide on today's show.

First, our weekly check-in with our congressperson as we mcgovern with Rep. Jim McGovern. There's a lot happening on capital hill and beyond and we get his take on Santos' charges, the expiration of title 42, and more.

Then we head to Florence where worlds will meet sonically this weekend. Colliderfest is coming to Bombyx this weekend and bringing with it musicians from all over the world and the sounds of their dance parties with them, including joropo, gqom (or igqom), Ethiopian groove, afrobeat, rumba, and more.

Curator Edo Mor joins us to talk about the importance of keeping one's ears open to new musical experiences, all of the extra non-music things you can do at Colliderfest, and about a new concert experience he's developing to have even more of these musicians visit the area in a more sustainable fashion.

Plus Monte and Kaliis get a response to yesterday's conversation about "field", discuss a recent article about issues in an Amherst middle school, and introduce the concept of the "plywood ramp to the weekend".

Author's Note: Since this episode was released, Colliderfest has since been canceled. No details of why have been made public, but more information about the artists who were coming is still available on the Bombyx website.

The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSFESTIVALSMUSICIMMIGRATIONEDUCATION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
