Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Interconnected guitars and oyster wine

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 14, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT
Felipe Salles Dreamers: An Immigrant Experience
Felipe Salles Dreamers: An Immigrant Experience
Felipe Salles at the helm of the full Interconnected Ensemble
Jill Steinberg/© JILL STEINBERG / Salles Music
Oysters in the State Street Fruit Store Basement
Oysters in the State Street Fruit Store Basement
Monte Belmonte and the Yankee Sippah (right) with a copious amount of Oysters at State Street Fruit Store
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra
Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra
The Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra in it's August 2022 incarnation
courtesy of the Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra
Felipe Salles with the Fab 413
Felipe Salles with the Fab 413
Composer and professor Felipe Salles (left) with the hosts of The Fabulous 413 and his latest album
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
PXL_20230511_205818959.jpg
The two wines of this thunderdome
The two wines of this thunderdome
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Radio
Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra practice
Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra practice
The Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra assembles for practice at 33 Hawley
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

Weekends are for spreading out and connecting.

There's connections to be found among the musicians that make up the Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra. Originally founded by Peter Blanchette, the collection of players combines now under the direction of Joseph Ricker. For live music Friday, we crashed their practice to hear them prepare for their spring concert "800 years", which will encompass a wide swath of pieces within that span of time, including work from Grieg, Stereolab, and the artistic director himself.

Then we go even further to bring musicians together. UMass Professor Felipe Salles has just released an album new album called "Home Is Here", featuring the Interconnected Ensemble, a whopping 19 member big band which creates multi-diasporic jazz. His inspiration is rooted in the nature of immigrant experiences, and we dig into his work as the ensemble get ready to present this album live in June.

And once again, we enter the wine thunderdome, pitting two wines against each other in the deep reaches under State Street Fruit Store in Northampton, seeking which vintage pairs best with one of our favorite mollusks: oysters.

The Fabulous 413
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
