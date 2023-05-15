© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Systems of plowshares to pizza

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 15, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT
Swords to Plowshares
1 of 6  — Swords to Plowshares
(from left) Sue Teece, Monte Belmonte, Kaliis Smith, and bishop Jim Curry
Mark Annis / New England Public Media
Universe hungry suns1.jpg
2 of 6  — Universe hungry suns1.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed (left) with Monte Belmonte
Salman Hameed / Kainaat University
Monte and Pizza quest 4
3 of 6  — Monte and Pizza quest 4
Monte Belmonte at Pizzeria Boema in Lenox, MA
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Sue Teece
4 of 6  — Sue Teece
Sue Teece with some of the tools (and jewelry) made by Swords to Plowshares
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
midlife crisisverse.png
5 of 6  — midlife crisisverse.png
Fomalhaut and it's question inspiring solar system
NASA, ESA, CSA, A. Gáspár (University of Arizona) / NASA
Pizzas from Pizzeria Boema
6 of 6  — Pizzas from Pizzeria Boema
The two required pies with a little bit more than the required toppings at Pizzeria Boema
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

Today, we stumbled into turning points.

There's the point at which a star looks at the planets around it and fails to recognize itself in the mirror. And we in turn, or at least those of us studying that star, fail to recognize it as well. This is the case with Fomalhaut, a star once likened to "The Eye of Sauron", but which is now being seen in a different light, and we sit with Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, to discover why that is.

There is the moment one realizes that the fight you're in may be the wrong one and you make a change. There are folx who bring forges to engender that change. Inspired by a passage in the Old Testament, Swords to Plowshares takes voluntarily surrendered firearms and converts them to usable garden tools using classic blacksmithing techniques. We chat with the head of the region's chapter of this organization, retired bishop Jim Curry, and the person helping to bring him and his forge to Southampton this weekend, Sue Teece.

And there is the instance where dough, cheese and sauce are not necessarily enough. Thus we embark on Pizza Quest IV at Pizzeria Boema in Lenox, where we stray a little off of our regular path, to delicious results

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith