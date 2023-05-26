© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

An accidental oracle of synchronized children

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 26, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT
Sean Uliaz and Chris Fournier with the Hosts of the Fab 413
1 of 4  — Sean Uliaz and Chris Fournier with the Hosts of the Fab 413
(from left) Sean Uliasz of Easthampton High, Chris Fournier of MAPS, Kaliis Smith, and Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Three people are in a room. Two sit with feet up on a table, and then third between them holds up a large book on Sesame Street
2 of 4  — Scotty Swan on Fab 413
Puppeteer, musician, and educator Scotty Sway (left) with the hosts of The Fabulous 413 and a really great book.
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
a man in a robot suit contemplates a coffee
3 of 4  — fotor ai Jim McGovern.png
Congressman Jim Mcgovern rendered through AI software through the prompt "as a robot"
Kaliis Smith / Fotor
A classroom full of people seated on folding chairs in a circle
4 of 4  — Kaliis w PVPA.png
Kaliis Smith (left) sits with the students of PVPA's winter MAPS class.
courtesy of MAPS

Today, there is an overabundance of creativity.

Scotty Swan is engendering it in kids. He teaches Rock Band Camp who will perform at the Northampton Center for the Arts on May 28th. We chat with him about getting kids comfortable enough to really shred, and about the other camp he runs in the summer: The Urban Wizards Academy.

There's a whole organization that's encouraging this in older kids too. MAPS, or Music and Poetry Synchronized has been operating for 17 years on a simple model: get two schools and have them bridge ethnic, gender, socio-economic, and environmental differences by making art together. In order to take a look at the whole program and see how it works and evolves while continuing to have more and more schools participate, we speak with some of the students participating this year, with the administrators and founder of the program, and the teachers getting their classes involved.

And we see it in a cautionary tale of sorts. Our regular check in with Rep. Jim McGovern is besieged by technical difficulties, and we're forced to look at the congressman's own past words to figure out a way to salvage the whole thing.

