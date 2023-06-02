© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

The truth, Ruth

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 2, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT
Ruth E. Carter
Ruth E. Carter: Spingfield native, 2-time oscar winner.
U.S. Representative Jim McGovern, on his 2022 farm tour, speaks with Brookfield Farm manager Kerry Taylor in Amherst, Massachusetts.
Costume designer Ruth E. Carter won an Oscar in 2019 for her work on <em>Black Panther.</em> She's been nominated for another Academy Award for <em>Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. </em>
Ruth E. Carter, winner of the best costume design award for <em>Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.</em>
Today we're getting into the local glow-ups.

There's no real containing our excitement when we speak with Ruth E. Carter, Springfield native, four-time nominee and two-time winner of an Oscar for costume design. Over fifty movies later, we're still in awe of how her vision truly brings together characters. We talk about her start in costuming, working on Marvel movies, her late mother, and the truly impressive list of accolades she's acquired over the years.

And we mcgovern with Rep. Jim McGovern, who's had a nail-biting week as we narrowly escape defaulting on our payments as a nation. But the final resolution didn't sit well with him and we'll find out why he voted against the measure in the end.

Plus, Pride month is here! And although we'll have more on various events happening in the 4 counties of western Massachusetts soon, we give you a quick rundown of Pride events happening this very weekend in Pittsfield and Springfield!

Please note: we mention in the show that Ruth E. Carter is being honored at a gala later in the month. More information about the Pink Magnolia Gala and the causes that supports can be found here.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
