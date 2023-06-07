© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

The banning of strawberry murals

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT
The folx of Common Wealth Murals recreating
The folx of Common Wealth Murals recreating "Tribute to Black Women", one of the lost Nelson Stevens Murals
(from left) Phil Korman of CISA, Kristen Sykes of Pie in the Sky Farm (and her glorious strawberry dress), Monte Belmonte, and Fred Beddall of Pie in the Sky Farm
(from left) Phil Korman of CISA, Kristen Sykes of Pie in the Sky Farm (and her glorious strawberry dress), Monte Belmonte, and Fred Beddall of Pie in the Sky Farm
Members of the school committee in Ludlow, Massachusetts, meeting May 9, 2023.
Members of the school committee in Ludlow, Massachusetts, meeting May 9, 2023.
Kristen Sykes of Pie in The Sky Farm (center) chats with Monte Belmonte and Phil Korman of CISA (right)
Kristen Sykes of Pie in The Sky Farm (center) chats with Monte Belmonte and Phil Korman of CISA (right)
A piece created by Venezuelan muralist Pablo Kalaka through Common Wealth Murals in Chicopee
A piece created by Venezuelan muralist Pablo Kalaka through Common Wealth Murals in Chicopee
Britt Ruhe of Common Wealth Murals (right) with the hosts of The Fabulous 413
Britt Ruhe of Common Wealth Murals (right) with the hosts of The Fabulous 413
Some of the strawberry bounty at Pie in the Sky Farm in Northampton
Some of the strawberry bounty at Pie in the Sky Farm in Northampton
Today is all about participation!

It's exactly what we want to do in strawberry season! and since that has just started, we head to the pick-your-own fields of Pie In The Sky Farm in Northampton. There, proprietors Kristen Sykes and Fred Beddall walk us through their many different varieties (some ready and some not), show us some of their other PYO crops that are just getting started, and speak to how their particular land stewardship helps all their crops and the area itself do better.

It's what we want to do with our neighborhoods too. And what better way to participate than making art! Britt Ruhe of Common Wealth Murals swings through the studios to talk about all of the murals her organization has been bringing to Springfield. We discover how Common Wealth Murals helps to train more muralists, how they got involved in the Nelson Stevens restorations, and how the second organization that CWA founded,Fresh Paint Springfield, truly gets the community involved while continuing to do bigger and better things (some this week even!)

And speaking of cities, we participate in the civic process. NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman has been reporting on a motion to censor books in Ludlow school libraries. She, and author Jarret J. Krosoczka who has had his books banned before, sit with us to untease the Gordian knot of how we got here before the meeting next week that may put the sanctions into place.

The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSAGRICULTUREEDUCATIONGOVERNMENT & POLITICSCONSERVATION
