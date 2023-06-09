The rules for saving fashionable theater

Isn't it lovely when community comes together to make art? We think so!

It's why we speak with The Greenfield Players, who for the next two weekends will bring the bard to Energy Park for their presentation of Twelfth Night. With company members Rachel Cronen-Townsend, Daniel Greycloud-Jacob, Steve Cronen-Townsend, Cassie Wood-Triplet, we

get into the appeal of taking your Shakespeare outside for a little Vitamin D, and why this particular work continues to resonate.

And it's in manner that we all wear ourselves, the hidden talents that bubble forth. Those talents are a thing that FAB Fashion Passion Week is actively seeking right now. This collaboration between Make It Springfield and FAB Fashion of Turners Falls is seeking to highlight local designers and hobbyists as well as global designers. Both groups are very much looking for folx in the community to participate! We chat with organizers Richie Richardson of Fab Fashion and Roberta Wilmore of Make It Springfield about the power and importance of globalizing our arts communities through collaborations like these on big and small scales.

It's in the way we come together to preserve these spaces as well. There is currently a campaign to save the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, which shut it's doors on June 5th. And some big names have come out in support of keeping this small but vital art-house theater operating, including Gregory Crewdson, who through June 9th is offering prints of one of his previously unreleased works as part of this fundraising effort. We chat with him about how cinematic sensibilities bleed into his work, and how he got involved in the preservation efforts

And if we're honest, making good legislature is an art as well. Which may be why Rep. Jim McGovern has a bit of ennui today. For today's mcgoverning with McGovern, we dig into his discontent with the Rules Committee, a board for which he was chair when the democrats had a majority in the House.