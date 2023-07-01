© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

What then is Spouse to the Lakehouse?

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 1, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT
(Clockwise from seated) Javier Luengo-Garrido, Prof. Ousmane Power-Greene, Dr. M. Toni McComb, Dr. Latoya Bosworth of Mass Humanities, and Anika Lopes all of whom are participating in Frederick Douglass Readings on July 4th.
Dre Rawlings of Ashfield Lake House, and her incredulously delicious chip salad.
(clockwise from lower right) Kaliis Smith, Jose Ayerve, Marc Seedorf, Ken Maiuri, JJ O'Connell, and Monte Belmonte
Monte Belmonte preparing to drink wine at the Ashfield Lake House
JJ O'Connell (right) of Spouse sits with another makeshift drum kit sized for our studio beside Marc Seedorf on bass
It was too perfect not to put the shows's logo by this sign already on the bar at Ashfield Lake House
The two wines of the Ashfield Lake House Tina Turner Memorial Thunderdome with Dre Rawlings
Today we have very long memories, especially in light of the shortsightedness of the news this week.

So we reach back to a text that has remained relevant and prescient for 170 years. The speech "What to the slave is the 4th of July?" was given by Frederick Douglass in 1852, but is read aloud in towns across the Bay State, including several in western Mass, through a program launched by Mass Humanities called "Reading Frederick Douglas together". We gather several of these readers together, the program's director Dr. Latoya Bosworth, Dr. Toni McComb, Javier Luengo-Garrido, Prof. Ousmane Power-Greene, and Anika Lopes, to share a bit of the work and talk about why it remains important.

We remembered that we had never tasted wine in Franklin County, and felt we needed to fix that immediately. So we head off to Ashfield Lake House, where proprietor Dre Rawlings comes to our rescue for the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome. It is our second blind tasting, but in a neat twist, we only use wines from the restaurant's cellar.

And if you've enjoyed our opening theme music for the show, today's your lucky day because the band that made that song is our guest for Live Music Friday. Spouse plays Gateway City Arts on June 30th (right after the show in fact) but made a quick side stop to come in and play our theme music in studio. Spouse isn't the largest group we've ever had in studio, but they are the loudest and have the most gear, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
