Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

The royal decisions of corn

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 7, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT
Corn from Calabrese Farms in Southwick
1 of 4  — calabrese corn.jpg
Corn from Calabrese Farms in Southwick
Courtesy of Calabrese Farms
Jennifer Taub is a professor at Western New England School of Law in Springfield, Massachusetts.
2 of 4  — Taub-Headshot (2).jpg
Jennifer Taub is a professor at Western New England School of Law in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Submitted
Resident wordster, Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster at the dictionary's headquarters.
3 of 4  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster, Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
The folx of Calabrese Farms in Southwick
4 of 4  — calabrese.jpg
The folx of Calabrese Farms in Southwick
courtesy of Calabrese Farms

The things that shift when you're not looking is what this show is about.

That happened last week with decisions that the Supreme Court handed down. Although some were expected, others were not and to sort through the wreckage, we get Western New England University Law Professor Jen Taub involved.

There's the slow subtle shift in how we understand things. Have you ever wondered why it sounds okay to say fine ancient white ceramic plates but not ceramic fine white ancient plates? The answer has to do with the order of adjectives. Resident wordster, Emily Brewster, senior editor from Merriam-Webster walks us through the evolution of that order and how the specifics of it are becoming simpler.

And there's the shifts that happen just due to the circumstances of the day. Although we had planned to chat with Mike Calabrese of Calabrese Farm in Southwick about their corn crops, deliveries keep him on the road and unable to talk. Lucky for us, he's the younger brother of Joe Calabrese who is able to speak to us about all of the things that are fresh right now, how the May frost affected their fruit crops, and the pleasures of family dynamics on their acres in Southwick.

ARTS & CULTURE, GOVERNMENT & POLITICS, WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS, EDUCATION, AGRICULTURE, BOOKS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
