Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Wine, dancing, diaspora.

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 13, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT
Amy McMahon (left) of Mesa Verde with Monte Belmonte for the Wine Thunderdome
1 of 5  — Thunderdome: Mesa Verde Amy
Amy McMahon (left) of Mesa Verde with Monte Belmonte for the Wine Thunderdome
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Members of They Dance For Rain
2 of 5  — They Dance.jpg
Members of Berkshires based They Dance For Rain with the Nairobi based Banjuka Project
courtesy of They Dance For Rain
Lava Center co-coordinator Jan Maher
3 of 5  — Jan Maher: Fab 413
Lava Center co-coordinator Jan Maher
Trish Crapo / Greenfield Recorder
Flyer for the Black Families of Greenfield exhibit at the LAVA Center
4 of 5  — black families LAVA Center
Flyer for the Black Families of Greenfield exhibit at the LAVA Center
courtesy of The Lava Center
The two wines of the Mesa Verde Thunderdome
5 of 5  — Thunderdome: Mesa Verde
The two wines of the Mesa Verde Thunderdome
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

We're exploring touchstones today.

We find it in a new exhibit that seeks to highlight folx often overlooked. The Lava Center in Greenfield hosts a number of projects, as we hear from co-coordinator Jan Maher, from plays to visual art to film festivals and more. Now open and on display at the LAVA Center is "Black Families of Greenfield: A Brief Historical Snapshot" which seeks to highlight the legacies of folx in that town who have been often overlooked. The collection was researched by Carol Aleman, president of the Greenfield Historical Society, who offers some insights to the process of putting it together.

We find these touchstones in the ways that we move. Berkshire based dance company, They Dance For Rain, has found these connections in tap. Over the years they've gone to Kenya to teach and share the medium, but this is the first year they've been invited as guests of the Nairobi Dance Life Festival, and Stefanie Weber and Josephine “JoJo” McDonald join us live from Nairobi to speak on their myriad experiences there.

And we discover these connections closer than we knew. For our Wine Thunderdome we head to Mesa Verde in Greenfield to have proprietor Amy McMahon. But her incredible palate and two bottle challenge to us are only half as interesting as her recent efforts to collaborate with the nearly 150 Haitian refugees currently living just off the Greenfield rotary, so we talk about the connections and compassion of food and resilience.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
