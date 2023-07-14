A festival of history repeating

We're getting the feeling this has happened before.

That feeling is the impetus behind the new podcast "Deja News", where current events are linked to those with of the past with chilling, nigh prescient, similarities. At the helm of this endeavor is Rachel Maddow, and along with her co-host Isaac-Davey Aronson, we talk about adjusting to a more radio-like medium, journalistic integrity, and mocktails.

Despite the flooding, highland games will return to Northampton this week. The Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival is in its 28th year, and has more pipe and drum bands than ever. After surveying its Look Park locale, organizer Peter Langmore swings through the studios to give us the run-down on all the food, music, dancing and more that will happen July 15th at the park, plus a brief history of caber tossing.

And speaking of the floods, which are on all of our minds, especially with more rain slated for this weekend, our chat with congressman Jim McGovern focuses on what comes next for agriculture in western Massachusetts after this series of devastating blows.