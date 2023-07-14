© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Comes the Floods

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 14, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT
At Mountain View Farm in western Massachusetts, Liz Adler and Ben Perrault are still reeling from the shock of the flooding in their fields this week, and also trying to plan a way to go forward after losing almost 50 percent of their crops among 100 acres.
Courtesy
/
Liz Adler
Today we are arriving on shores after being underwater.

The recent rains have lead to dams breaking, riverbanks overflowing, and hundreds if not thousands of acres of farmland being awash in several feet of water. After the February and May frosts, this is a gut wrenching third punch in a growing season that has already been a struggle. We speak with the farmers and organizers at Grow Food Northampton, CISA, MDAR, and State Senator Jo Comerford about the effects of the flooding and what comes next.

After spending 3 years in sanctuary in Northampton, Irida Kakhtiranova is back at home, and the pirogi business that she started while in exile, P’frōgi, is thriving at local stores and a growing number of farmers markets. We speak with her about her ongoing pursuit of citizenship, the unforseen setbacks of that pursuit, and what makes a good dumpling.

And the word nerd, Emily Brewster, resident wordster and senior editor at Merriam Webster, tackles a reader question from John Dionne about "irregardless". Though this word is much reviled, it is very much real and in the dictionary, which sparks a larger conversation about the evolution of certain prefixes.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
