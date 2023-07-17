© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

LIVE from the Greenfield Public Library!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT
The brand new and newly opened Greenfield Public Library
Kaliis Smith
/
New England Public Media
The brand new and newly opened Greenfield Public Library

It's our 100th episode! Can you believe it? Neither can we!

So we head to Franklin County to share our celebrations with a whole building as we broadcast live from the brand new library in Greenfield. We speak with outgoing director Ellen Boyer, head of children's services Ellen Lavoie, teen libarian Francesca Passiglia, Jeremiah Rood of borrower services, trustee Ed Berlin, and incoming director Anna Bognolo all about their respective positions and what the new facilities mean to them and the community.

To help us stay focused with our line of questioning, we bring in author/illustrator and previous guest Mo Willems as our guest co-host. Plus, it's still live music Friday, so we have Scottish harpist and Silk Road Ensemble member Maeve Gilchrist stop by just before her set at Antenna Cloud Farm.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith