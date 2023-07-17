LIVE from the Greenfield Public Library!

It's our 100th episode! Can you believe it? Neither can we!

So we head to Franklin County to share our celebrations with a whole building as we broadcast live from the brand new library in Greenfield. We speak with outgoing director Ellen Boyer, head of children's services Ellen Lavoie, teen libarian Francesca Passiglia, Jeremiah Rood of borrower services, trustee Ed Berlin, and incoming director Anna Bognolo all about their respective positions and what the new facilities mean to them and the community.

To help us stay focused with our line of questioning, we bring in author/illustrator and previous guest Mo Willems as our guest co-host. Plus, it's still live music Friday, so we have Scottish harpist and Silk Road Ensemble member Maeve Gilchrist stop by just before her set at Antenna Cloud Farm.

