Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Launching maverick pies

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 19, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
Pizza at Magpie in Greenfield for Pizza Quest V: the two required pies are cheese (right) and pepperoni and mushroom (left)
1 of 4  — Pizzas at Magpie: Fab413
Pizza at Magpie in Greenfield for Pizza Quest V: the two required pies are cheese (right) and pepperoni and mushroom (left)
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
(from left) Monte Belmonte, Dr. Andrew Lam, and Kaliis Smith at the NEPM Studios
2 of 4  — Andrew Lam: Fab413
(from left) Monte Belmonte, Dr. Andrew Lam, and Kaliis Smith at the NEPM Studios
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Hampshire College, with NEPM's Monte Belmonte.
3 of 4  — Hameed2.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Hampshire College, with NEPM's Monte Belmonte.
Courtesy Salman Hameed
Atticus Belmonte (left) describes his pizza to Monte Belmonte (right) at Magpie in Greenfield
4 of 4  — Atticus Belmonte: Fab 413
Atticus Belmonte (left) describes his pizza to Monte Belmonte (right) at Magpie in Greenfield
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

This episode is a phoenix. Which is to say, we get to look at successes found in failures.

This is one of the main tenets of Dr. Andrew Lam's latest book "The Masters of Medicine: Our Greatest Triumphs in the Race to Cure Humanity’s Deadliest Diseases". He joins us in studio to talk about the medical successes that emerged from our defeats, and how those may direct future breakthroughs.

Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, explains that it is behind the recent success of ISRO, or the Indian Space Research Organization, which successfully launched a rover and lander this past weekend. In addition to re-igniting the space race, it allows us to look at the world's previous rover/launcher missions and what nations are hoping to encounter with these endeavors.

And it's in Pizza Quest volume 5. We have previously failed to eat a pie in Franklin County, but remedy that with a quick trip to Magpie in Greenfield. There we are joined by the rest of the Belmonte Family in our pursuit of the best pizza in western Massachusetts.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
