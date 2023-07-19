Launching maverick pies

This episode is a phoenix. Which is to say, we get to look at successes found in failures.

This is one of the main tenets of Dr. Andrew Lam's latest book "The Masters of Medicine: Our Greatest Triumphs in the Race to Cure Humanity’s Deadliest Diseases". He joins us in studio to talk about the medical successes that emerged from our defeats, and how those may direct future breakthroughs.

Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, explains that it is behind the recent success of ISRO, or the Indian Space Research Organization, which successfully launched a rover and lander this past weekend. In addition to re-igniting the space race, it allows us to look at the world's previous rover/launcher missions and what nations are hoping to encounter with these endeavors.

And it's in Pizza Quest volume 5. We have previously failed to eat a pie in Franklin County, but remedy that with a quick trip to Magpie in Greenfield. There we are joined by the rest of the Belmonte Family in our pursuit of the best pizza in western Massachusetts.