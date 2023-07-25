© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Live with Bang On A Can at Mass MoCA!!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 25, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT
In a corridor lined with windows, four people appear to walk towards the far end while carrying bags
1 of 5  — Fab413: Mass MoCA tunnel
The Fab 413 team gets set up for today's live show at Mass MoCA in North Adams
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
A seated man plays an accordion as behind and to the right of him, three seated people look on at the performance.
2 of 5  — Bang on a Can accordion: Fab413
Iwo Jedynecki performs an except of Philip Glass' "Etudes" which he arranged for accordion. Seated behind him are (from left) Michael Gordon, Kaliis Smith, and Monte Belmonte
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
Behind a set of speakers on stands sits a man with headphones gazing out a window. To his right, a woman in black plays piano next to a seated viola player. To the right of the viola player is a man in black playing cello.
3 of 5  — Trio Bang on a Can: Fab413
Pianist Vicky Chow is joined by violist Santiago Velo Quintairos and cellist Nick Photinos for a piece by Andy Akiho titled "Prospects of a Misplaced Year" as NEPM engineer Bart Rankin records them for broadcast at Mass MoCA
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
A woman plays a cello, behind her another woman plays piano, to the left a man sits with headphones just behind a set of speakers on stand. To the right, two men sit at a table beside another set of speakers.
4 of 5  — Bang on a Can Duet: Fab413
Cellist Arlen Hlusko and pianist Vicky Chow perform Joan Tower's "Tres Lent" at The Fabulous 413's live broadcast from Mass MoCA.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Four people sit at a tableclothed table behind microphones.
5 of 5  — Bang on a Can Talks:Fab413
(from left) Iwo Jedynecki and Michael Gordon of Bang On A Can with Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte at Mass MoCA
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media

For the past 21 years, Bang On A Can has been performing their innovative and interesting take on concert music in North Adams at Mass MoCA. But what started as an elongated performance series has stretched into a 3 week long festival workshop for budding virtuosos seeking broader horizons in which to stretch their musical wings. It concludes with a three day extravaganza in the spirit of the original concert: 11+ hr performance marathons with a wealth of musical types, interactions, and explorations.

To get a taste of what Bang On A Can, The Bang on a Can All-Stars, and the summer festival fellows have been up to, we head to North Adams to hear from co-founder of Bang On A Can, Michael Gordon and a handful of very gracious participants: accordionist Iwo Jedynecki, violist Santiago Velo Quintairos, cellist Nick Photinos, plus two current members of the Bang On A Can All-Stars; cellist Arlen Hlusko, and pianist Vicky Chow. We also get a chance to discuss the history of the festival with Sue Killam, Managing Director for the Performing Arts and Film at MASS MoCA, who has seen this particular group's relationship with the museum blossom over the last two decades.

Loud Weekend happens this weekend, starting on July 27th, and if this preview is any indication, it's going to be especially awesome.

The Fabulous 413
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
