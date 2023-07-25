Live with Bang On A Can at Mass MoCA!!

For the past 21 years, Bang On A Can has been performing their innovative and interesting take on concert music in North Adams at Mass MoCA. But what started as an elongated performance series has stretched into a 3 week long festival workshop for budding virtuosos seeking broader horizons in which to stretch their musical wings. It concludes with a three day extravaganza in the spirit of the original concert: 11+ hr performance marathons with a wealth of musical types, interactions, and explorations.

To get a taste of what Bang On A Can, The Bang on a Can All-Stars, and the summer festival fellows have been up to, we head to North Adams to hear from co-founder of Bang On A Can, Michael Gordon and a handful of very gracious participants: accordionist Iwo Jedynecki, violist Santiago Velo Quintairos, cellist Nick Photinos, plus two current members of the Bang On A Can All-Stars; cellist Arlen Hlusko, and pianist Vicky Chow. We also get a chance to discuss the history of the festival with Sue Killam, Managing Director for the Performing Arts and Film at MASS MoCA, who has seen this particular group's relationship with the museum blossom over the last two decades.

Loud Weekend happens this weekend, starting on July 27th, and if this preview is any indication, it's going to be especially awesome.