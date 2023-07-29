© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Illuminating Sandy's thunder

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 29, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Two men sit in a booth. In the foreground are two wine bottles to the right, and two wine glasses to the left of those. the glass closest to the bottles is half full with wine.
1 of 3  — Joe's Thunderdome: Fab413
Michael Quinlan (right) elucidating the two wines in today's thunderdome on location at Joe's Cafe Spaghetti and Pizza House
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Kala Ross (left) and Kayodé Soyemi in a scene from "The Light", currently running at Chester Theater
2 of 3  — The Light Chester:Fab413
Kala Ross (left) and Kayodé Soyemi in a scene from "The Light", currently running at Chester Theater
Andrew Greto / courtesy of Chester Theater
A woman in a white dress with curly brown hair reclines in a green chair in a low lit room
3 of 3  — Sandy Bailey.jpg
Northfield based Singer-Songwriter Sandy Bailey
Anje Schultz / Courtesy of the Artist

Finding new things in the places we know and love is really what we're all about.

So we're psyched that a Northfield singer songwriter is getting her time to shine. Sandy Bailey has spent a number of years making music, but her debut album "Daughter Of Abraham" comes out on August 18th, and she'll be performing in Northampton at Bands on Brewster on August 3rd. We invite her into the studio to talk about the links to history in her music, taking classes in Nashville, and bask in the sounds we got a glimpse of during her appearance at the Green River Festival.

We find interesting and provocative theater happening at the base of the Berkshires in the Gem of the Valley: Chester. "The Light" is a production that places a focus on some of the nuances of black love that has just opened at Chester Theater. We talk with director Christina Franklin about making theater happen in western Mass as well as the importance of giving depth to BIPOC experiences in places where they can really make an impact.

And we discover it in pitting two wines against each other in the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome. For the first time ever we take the battle on the road to combine the conflict with Pizza Quest, our effort to find the best pizza in the four counties of western Mass, which lands us at Joe's Cafe Spaghetti and Pizza House in Northampton. There, we're met by Michael Quinlan, Joe's aficionado and Table & Vine Ambassador, who has us examine how one grape, in a way not unlike twins, grows to be so very different when placed on two different continents.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSTHEATERMUSICWINE & SPIRITS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith