Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

August 9, 2023:Community voices in the blue moon

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 11, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT
Three people stand in the lobby of a building. All wear patterned tops, the one on the far right wears a trucker's hat. Behind them is a person at a desk who is trying to avoid being photographed.
1 of 3  — Megan Burke Community Fund: Fab413
Director of The Community Fund, Megan Burke (center) with the hosts of The Fabulous 413 at the NEPM Studios
Graham Griffith / New England Public Media
A flyer for Celebration of Black Voices, happening at Barrington Stage this weekend.
2 of 3  — CBV Flyer: Fab 413
A flyer for Celebration of Black Voices, happening at Barrington Stage this weekend.
Sharron Frazier-McClain / Barrington Stage Company
Ersatz word nerd, author, and editor at Merriam Webster, Ammon Shea
3 of 3  — Ammon Shea
Ersatz word nerd, author, and editor at Merriam Webster, Ammon Shea
courtesy of artist

We're looking for new ways to be heard.

It happens in the Berkshires, where Barrington Stage Company is hoping to engage with an audience that hasn't seen itself within it's walls often. Celebration of Black Voices is a four-day festival seeking to directly engage BIPOC folx of all ages in the theater and beyond. We speak with Sharron Frazier-McClain, founder of Black Voices Matter, Associate Director of Engagement and DEIA Coordinator for Barrington Stage Company, and founder of the festival itself about the importance of bringing community together in joy, and reminding them of the places that they have at the tables in their neighborhoods.

It happens with funding. It's hard to describe all of the things that The Community Foundation does without being reductive, but perhaps the most important of those as of late is that they are a large part of the Healey-Driscoll administration's project to alleviate some of the devastation from the recent floods: The Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund. But when we get president and CEO Megan Burke in the studio, she's able to give us a good list of how the foundation enriches many aspects of life in the 413 and beyond. It's quite a long list.

It's in the language that we use. Ersatz Word Nerd Ammon Shea's vigilance in watching the terms being searched through Merriam-Webster's website are always an interesting snapshot of where we are currently as a society. And should those words have aspirations to brawl with blue moons, well, who are we to judge.

ARTS & CULTURE WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS COMMUNITY ACTION FESTIVALS EDUCATION THEATER MUSIC YOUTH
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith