August 9, 2023:Community voices in the blue moon

It happens in the Berkshires, where Barrington Stage Company is hoping to engage with an audience that hasn't seen itself within it's walls often. Celebration of Black Voices is a four-day festival seeking to directly engage BIPOC folx of all ages in the theater and beyond. We speak with Sharron Frazier-McClain, founder of Black Voices Matter, Associate Director of Engagement and DEIA Coordinator for Barrington Stage Company, and founder of the festival itself about the importance of bringing community together in joy, and reminding them of the places that they have at the tables in their neighborhoods.

It happens with funding. It's hard to describe all of the things that The Community Foundation does without being reductive, but perhaps the most important of those as of late is that they are a large part of the Healey-Driscoll administration's project to alleviate some of the devastation from the recent floods: The Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund. But when we get president and CEO Megan Burke in the studio, she's able to give us a good list of how the foundation enriches many aspects of life in the 413 and beyond. It's quite a long list.

It's in the language that we use. Ersatz Word Nerd Ammon Shea's vigilance in watching the terms being searched through Merriam-Webster's website are always an interesting snapshot of where we are currently as a society. And should those words have aspirations to brawl with blue moons, well, who are we to judge.