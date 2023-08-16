© 2023 New England Public Media

PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

August 11th:A game of daring docents in the woods

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 16, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT
Erin McKeown is currently recording her ninth studio album, to be released this fall.
Ben and Mary Daire of Dare Bottleshop & Provisions
A man dressed in black with a baseball cap on sits at a table. Clockwise to his right, three women are also seated at the table. The man holds a microphone toward the woman immediately to the right. She appears to be answering as the other two women look on.
Erin McKeown (left) with Kaliis Smith at the NEPM Studios
Two wine bottles full of pink liquid rest on a wooden table. Behind them is a large plant.
Two wine glasses with pink liquid in each rest atop a piece of paper. behind them a blond woman in a yellow top appears to be explaining something about the glasses
Today we get to break a good number of things down.

Which is to say making things easier to understand or digestible. This is at the core of what docents do for museum visitors, take their knowledge of the museum's various collections, and help patrons understand them better. It just so happens that the museums right down the road from us here in Springfield are
. To help us see what the Springfield Museums want in their volunteers, we head over to the quadrangle to chat with current docents Katie Merrill and Laura Cienciwa, and director of education Larissa Murray and see if maybe we have what it takes to join their crew.

For Live Music Friday, we convince author, educator, podcaster, polymath, and all around awesomeness Erin McKeown to come down from the hilltowns and pay us a visit. They're about to head to the woods for a set of concerts they've designed with the Trustees of Reservations called Scenic Songs and even further afield with the folx of the podcast "Welcome to Nightvale" later in the year, but we're equally curious about their newsletter developing into a podcast called "Fax of Life" and how their relationship with music has shifted over the past two decades.

We check in with the Bubba Sadowsky at Greenfield Games to hear more about their online summer auction. It's a holdover from a pivot they made in the pandemic, but it's also community coming together to share and exchange in ways they hadn't expected.

And we head to the Berkshires to once again enter the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome: this time with Ben and Mary Daire of Dare Bottleshop and Provisions in Lenox. It is high rose season, and perhaps for the first time in a thunderdome, we get our hosts to really show themselves through the wines we pit against each other. And that is a delicious way to engage as well.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
