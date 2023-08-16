August 11th:A game of daring docents in the woods

Today we get to break a good number of things down.

Which is to say making things easier to understand or digestible. This is at the core of what docents do for museum visitors, take their knowledge of the museum's various collections, and help patrons understand them better. It just so happens that the museums right down the road from us here in Springfield are

. To help us see what the Springfield Museums want in their volunteers, we head over to the quadrangle to chat with current docents Katie Merrill and Laura Cienciwa, and director of education Larissa Murray and see if maybe we have what it takes to join their crew.

For Live Music Friday, we convince author, educator, podcaster, polymath, and all around awesomeness Erin McKeown to come down from the hilltowns and pay us a visit. They're about to head to the woods for a set of concerts they've designed with the Trustees of Reservations called Scenic Songs and even further afield with the folx of the podcast "Welcome to Nightvale" later in the year, but we're equally curious about their newsletter developing into a podcast called "Fax of Life" and how their relationship with music has shifted over the past two decades.

We check in with the Bubba Sadowsky at Greenfield Games to hear more about their online summer auction. It's a holdover from a pivot they made in the pandemic, but it's also community coming together to share and exchange in ways they hadn't expected.

And we head to the Berkshires to once again enter the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome: this time with Ben and Mary Daire of Dare Bottleshop and Provisions in Lenox. It is high rose season, and perhaps for the first time in a thunderdome, we get our hosts to really show themselves through the wines we pit against each other. And that is a delicious way to engage as well.