Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

August 14th: Reconnection

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 16, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT
Juan Falcon (left) of the Hispanic American Library in Springfield at the NEPM Studios
1 of 3  — Juan Falcon: Fab413
Juan Falcon (left) of the Hispanic American Library in Springfield at the NEPM Studios
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
(from right) Glass artist Josh Simpson, real-live-actual-been-in-space astronaut Cady Coleman, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith at the NEPM Studios
2 of 3  — Cady Coleman and Josh Simpson:Fab413
(from right) Glass artist Josh Simpson, real-live-actual-been-in-space astronaut Cady Coleman, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith at the NEPM Studios
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
A still from Ido Mizrahy's "The Longest Goodbye", which plays at Amherst Cinema on August 17th.
3 of 3  — Longest Goodbye:Fab413
A still from Ido Mizrahy's "The Longest Goodbye", which plays at Amherst Cinema on August 17th.
Ido Mizrahy

We're seeking to close some distance today.

We're doing it by chatting with Juan Falcon of the Hispanic American Library, nestled in the core of Union Station here in Springfield. They're hosting the first ever New England Latino Festival on August 25-26th at Riverside Park. We explore why it's important to keep Spanish literacy alive locally, and to make sure that all folx in the Hispanic and Latino/x diaspora feel seen and heard.

And we're seeing how families come together. "The Longest Goodbye" is a new movie about a psychologist tasked with helping astronauts adjust to space, and more recently, helping them adjust to the possibility of life on Mars. As part of this film, it explores the experiences of local astronaut Cady Coleman and her family during the times of her training and ISS assignments. We get to talk to filmmaker Ido Mizrahy as well as Coleman, her husband glass artist Josh Simpson, and her son Jamey Coleman, whose experiences we can all witness when the film is shown at Amherst Cinemas on August 17th.

The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSFESTIVALSIMMIGRATIONFILM & MOVIESSCIENCECOMMUNITY ACTIONFAMILIES
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
