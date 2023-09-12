© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

September 6th: Your apple laughs

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 12, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT
(from right) Cindy Normandin, proprietor of The Apple Place in East Longmeadow, chats with Phil Korman of CISA and Monte Belmonte
(from right) Cindy Normandin, proprietor of The Apple Place in East Longmeadow, chats with Phil Korman of CISA and Monte Belmonte

We're a little nostalgic today.

It's in the evolution of language. Although some may balk at the totally appropriate usage of the singular "they", it turns out that the singular "you" went through a similar transformation, we discover with The Word Nerd, Emily Brewster. The senior editor at Merriam-Webster takes us on a journey through "you", "they", "thee", and "thou", with a few stops for the new pronouns that are emerging.

And we're eager to help out those who struggle like we have. This is the impetus of Comedy Cause 5, happening Sept 9th at the Academy of Music in Northampton. The event is the brainchild of Timothy Lovett and Kim DeShields, two comics at the heart of local collaborative Comedy as a Weapon. This particular event will benefit The Care Center in Holyoke and its executive director Anne Teschner joins us to talk about the importance of their mission for educational equity and the joys of giving laughter purpose.

We're nostalgic for the apples as well. Although some of the fruit has survived, the devastating May frost severely reduced the crop for the whole area. So what's the one remaining orchard in East Longmeadow to do? Branch out, is what. We head to The Apple Place to encounter the wonderful things they've been able to do despite the small harvest. Trained chef and proprietor Cindy Normandin carries on her family's farm but has added a corn maze, live music, a bakery, and a cafe over the years. We get a chance to sample the wares and see how flexibility has been key to their survival.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
