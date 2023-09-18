© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Sept. 13th: Badgering Comets and Broken Water

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 18, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT
11th Hampden State Representative Bud Williams
11th Hampden State Representative Bud Williams
Emily Brewster shows Monte Belmonte around Merriam-Webster in Springfield, Mass.
Emily Brewster shows Monte Belmonte around Merriam-Webster in Springfield, Mass.
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed
Meet the comet Nishimura.
Meet the comet Nishimura.
The weather has been unrelenting around here. Not only has it decimated the agriculture around here, but it's now taken it's toll on the cities as well. Midday yesterday a 36" diameter pipe burst in Springfield along a wooded section of St. James Ave, leaving the whole city and parts of Chicopee, Longmeadow, Ludlow and East Longmeadow without water. It hasn't been that long since the last time the water ways have been interrupted, but it is the first time an accident of this magnitude has happened in this century, we learn from State Representative for the 11th Hampden District, Bud Williams. He's on the ground helping folx in need in his district so we get an even closer perspective on what's happened in the city of firsts.

Mr. Universe, Hampshire College's Salman Hameed, is frustrated by the weather as well, as the cloudy skies are squashing all of our stargazing plans, to mix our metaphors. In addition to the inability to see what's happening in the heavens, he's also bemoaning the lack of enthusiasm around comets, even though a new one was just discovered (and would have been seen if it weren't overcast).

And animals. We love them so much we've incorporated them into other parts of speech. We're so taken with them, we don't even have to badger Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster into coming up with a quick list of them for us to admire, which is the bees knees.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
