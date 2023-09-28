Sept 15th: Circuitous Millpond WIT

Somehow these waning days of summer somehow bring us even more festivals.

Let's start with the new kid on the proverbial block. The Writers, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival which will take place Sept. 21-23rd at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox. Started by The Writer's Guild only last year, the festival is continuing to bring a wide array of authors in varying disciplines to the Berkshires to explore the constantly evolving landscape of literature. We speak to festival director Lynn Boulger about making a literary presence in Western Mass.

Plus Millpond LIVE starts this evening, bringing three days of globe spanning music to Easthampton. This is the seventh year of the festival, who managed to finagle lineups through and despite COVID. We welcome back to the show Edo Mor of Secret Planet, who helped to curate a number of the acts headed to Whoville this weekend. And for Live Music Friday, we're joined by San Salvadour, a 6-piece voice and drum ensemble who hail from the town of the same name in France and sing in Occitan dialect.

But if you're burnt out on festivals and need a little break from the crowds, there's few better places to get away than Leverett. It just so happens that we've discovered a perfect location for a Franklin County Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome that's smack dab in the heart of that town. In fact, it is the only store there. That makes the Leverett Co-op an extra special place, and not just because they've got a level 2 Sommalier working there. Ken Washburn has taken a long road to wine, and we discover that journey while getting him to pit two bottles against each other.