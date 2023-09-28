© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Sept. 19th: Filming Dove

Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 28, 2023
Film editor and Ashfield Film Fest founder Harry Keramidis (right) with Monte Belmonte at the NEPM studios
Film editor and Ashfield Film Fest founder Harry Keramidis (right) with Monte Belmonte at the NEPM studios
Professor, multi-disciplinary author, and erstwhile poet laureate, Rita Dove
Professor, multi-disciplinary author, and erstwhile poet laureate, Rita Dove
We're incredibly lucky that our area seems to draw some heavy hitters.

The Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival (or WIT) is bringing some to Shakespeare & Company in Lenox this weekend to explore their works, the future landscape of literature, and more. Perhaps the most acclaimed of those headed to the mountains is poet Rita Dove. Poet Laureate of the US from 1993-1995, recipient of the Pulitzer prize, almost 30 honorary degrees, including one from Smith College, the National Humanities Award from Bill Clinton, the National Arts Award from Barack Obama, and a veritable pile of other accolades. Her most recent book, entitled "Playlist for the Apocalypse" is the subject of her workshop for the festival, and we can't resist getting a person of her stature and renown to explore their career with us.

Just a bit northeast of that, the Ashfield Film Fest is gearing up for it's 15th year of bringing local films and film shorts to the hilltowns. One of it's founders, just happens to have a long list of film credits to his name, just not in a way you'd expect. Harry Keramides has edited a long list of films over to course of his career, including the entire Back to the Future trilogy. We get to talk to him about the importance of having local folx involved in the films they bring to the Ashfield Film Fest, as well as the changes to the editing landscape that have happened over the decades.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
