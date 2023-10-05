Sept. 21: Regatta du boeuf

We're finding new places to be sustainable.

It's in how we are evolving modern husbandry. In this case, how we look to older ways it was done as a means of moving forward to more ethically consume animals. There's a family is doing exactly this in Warwick, one of the four towns in western Massachusetts with a 978 instead of the wide-sweeping 413. We chat with Jennifer Core and Olivier Flagollet of Hettie Belle Farm who've made it their mission to not only use their land in a way that is agriculturally viable for the area it is in, but to raise meat as consciously as possible, and continue to seek out ways to share their products with folx as sustainably as possible.

It's also in our rivers and streams. Not only is the Source to Sea cleanup happening this weekend, but The Paper City Regatta will launch on the Connecticut River from the southern end of Holyoke. To get a hands-on lesson on proper rowing, and take in the health of the river itself, we gather Mayor Joshua Garcia, Andrew Fisk of American Rivers, a few regulars of Holyoke Rows, and a handful of students to get out on the Connecticut waters in a barge. In the process, we discover the adaptive and accessible nature of rowing in the area.

And strangely, it's in government also. In the face of another possible government shutdown, we're still wondering about the way to properly represent the people. As we mcgovern with congressman Jim McGovern and a possible removal of the current speaker of the house looms, we also get his take on the growing number of unions on strike as well as how all of this trickles down to affect the commonwealth.