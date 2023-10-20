Oct. 11th: Dragon community mayors

It is an amazing feeling to find your people.

That's at the core of Latinas 413, a new non-profit in the Berkshires. Started by a group of latinas who met at Berkshire Community College who were seeking more support, the group has grown exponentially over the last few months since gaining its 503 status beyond just meetups and educational events. We head to Hot Plate Brewing in Pittfield to chat with Liliana Atanacio, America Lopez, Tanya Romero, and Laura Cabrera who operate the group as well as Hot Plate Brewer Sarah Real who is a member of the organization about how Latinas 413 has evolved, how it got started, and how it seeks to help new latino/a/e/x immigrants connect and navigate their new community.

And it's in communities coming together to make those events happen. This weekend sees the Springfield Dragon Boat Festival, after summer delays due to rain. This is the first year that the Chinese Association of Western Massachusetts and the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club have collaborated on the event, so we hear from Linda Hill and Louisa Davis-Freeman about the cultural history of the festival, as well as each of their respective organizations, and what festivities to expect on the water this weekend.

Plus we continue our conversation with Greenfield mayor Roxann Wedegartner, delving into the gordian knot that is the ongoing court entanglements of Greenfield's police chief.