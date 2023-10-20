© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 11th: Dragon community mayors

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
(clockwise from lower right)
Kaliis Smith
/
NEPM
(clockwise from lower right) Sarah Real of Hot Plate Brewing, Laura Cabrera, America Lopez, Liliana Atanacio, and Tanya Romero of Latinas 413 with Monte Belmonte at Hot Plate Brewing.

It is an amazing feeling to find your people.

That's at the core of Latinas 413, a new non-profit in the Berkshires. Started by a group of latinas who met at Berkshire Community College who were seeking more support, the group has grown exponentially over the last few months since gaining its 503 status beyond just meetups and educational events. We head to Hot Plate Brewing in Pittfield to chat with Liliana Atanacio, America Lopez, Tanya Romero, and Laura Cabrera who operate the group as well as Hot Plate Brewer Sarah Real who is a member of the organization about how Latinas 413 has evolved, how it got started, and how it seeks to help new latino/a/e/x immigrants connect and navigate their new community.

And it's in communities coming together to make those events happen. This weekend sees the Springfield Dragon Boat Festival, after summer delays due to rain. This is the first year that the Chinese Association of Western Massachusetts and the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club have collaborated on the event, so we hear from Linda Hill and Louisa Davis-Freeman about the cultural history of the festival, as well as each of their respective organizations, and what festivities to expect on the water this weekend.

Plus we continue our conversation with Greenfield mayor Roxann Wedegartner, delving into the gordian knot that is the ongoing court entanglements of Greenfield's police chief.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSFESTIVALSCOMMUNITY ACTIONGOVERNMENT & POLITICSMUSICSPORTSHISTORYIMMIGRATION
Stay Connected
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith