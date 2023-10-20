Oct. 16th: Long histories and new leadership

Everything old is an adage again.

It's in fiction that evokes a problem that has never really left humanity. Dean Cycon, of Dean's Beans fame, has written his first book of fiction, "Finding Home: Hungary 1945". However we find that this work is very firmly rooted in history and the chronicling of events across Eastern Europe that resonate with recent events in a devastating way.

It's in the people often left out of history who must then chronicle themselves. Maria Salgado Cartagena in addition to being the director of community based learning at Mt. Holyoke College, has been unofficially documenting the Puerto Rican community of South Holyoke for quite some time. We discover why these efforts are important, how they strengthen more than just the community held at its center, and about the generational connections that help her hold up this history.

And it's in the rough terrain of politics. We're committed to talking with each of the mayoral candidates in the 7 contested races across the four counties of western Massachusetts. So today we're joined by John Krol, who is seeking that seat in Pittsfield. This race has been a bit heated and not without its own controversies, so in addition to examining his vision for that city, we explore what it really means to be transparent in policy and action.