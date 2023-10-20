© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 16th: Long histories and new leadership

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 20, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Local history keeper, and director of community-based learning at Mt. Holyoke, Maria Salgado Cartagena
Kaliis Smith
/
NEPM
Local history keeper, and director of community-based learning at Mt. Holyoke, Maria Salgado Cartagena

Everything old is an adage again.

It's in fiction that evokes a problem that has never really left humanity. Dean Cycon, of Dean's Beans fame, has written his first book of fiction, "Finding Home: Hungary 1945". However we find that this work is very firmly rooted in history and the chronicling of events across Eastern Europe that resonate with recent events in a devastating way.

It's in the people often left out of history who must then chronicle themselves. Maria Salgado Cartagena in addition to being the director of community based learning at Mt. Holyoke College, has been unofficially documenting the Puerto Rican community of South Holyoke for quite some time. We discover why these efforts are important, how they strengthen more than just the community held at its center, and about the generational connections that help her hold up this history.

And it's in the rough terrain of politics. We're committed to talking with each of the mayoral candidates in the 7 contested races across the four counties of western Massachusetts. So today we're joined by John Krol, who is seeking that seat in Pittsfield. This race has been a bit heated and not without its own controversies, so in addition to examining his vision for that city, we explore what it really means to be transparent in policy and action.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSHISTORYGOVERNMENT & POLITICSBOOKSCOMMUNITY ACTION
Stay Connected
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith