Oct. 3:Renewal and Harvest

New life is being breathed into projects everywhere.

This includes downtown Northampton. The city gave owner of IHEG Entertainment Eric Suher until September 30th to re-open his venues, or the city would remove the liquor licenses attached to each location. At the city liquor board meeting last night some big changes came to light as Suher makes attempts to sell the licenses before any seizures could take place. We speak with NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman about what shifts are happening, and what that could mean for the vitality of Northampton.

It's in the folx in charge also. We head to North Adams to continue to check-in with mayor Jennifer Macksey. Although she's in one of the seven contested mayoral races in western Massachusetts, as well as one of the three remaining towns with a 2-year term for the office, we are more focused on how those past two years have worked out, how she got into politics, and the challenges infrastructure has presented in her tenure.

And it's in our farmers markets as well. The Holyoke Farmers Market got a new manager last year, so we sit down with Alexis Diaz de Jesus to hear how the last year has changed him and his approach to the endeavor. He brings with him Benito and Demares Torres of La Arecibeña Torres Family Farm, who in addition to selling at the market, are farming in Holyoke as well. They give us perspective on how agriculture in an urban environment has fared in this year of unprecedented weather, and might evolve in years to come.