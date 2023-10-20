© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 5th: Transforming HCC

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 20, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
(from left) Professor Raul Gutierrez, current students Mishi Cerran and Alana Brunt, Chris Yurko of Media Relations at HCC, and Monte Belmonte in the Frost Building on Holyoke Community College's Campus.
Kaliis Smith
/
NEPM
(from left) Professor Raul Gutierrez, current students Mishi Cerran and Alana Brunt, Chris Yurko of Media Relations at HCC, and Monte Belmonte in the Frost Building on Holyoke Community College's Campus.

Change can help us improve not just ourselves, but the world around us.

We find that in Hampshire County at Amherst Cinema, where they are in the middle of a series titled "Transformed". This collection of full length and short films seeks to
amplify trans stories, representation and filmmakers through showings and curated talks on the works. We chat with Professor and filmmaker Elliot Montague, professor Jen Malkowski, and Amherst Cinema director Yasmin Chin-Eisenhower about the importance of the series, and some of the process and themes we may encounter.

We're also finding it in more representative education. Only one community college in the whole of Massachusetts has a Latinx studies program, and it just so happens to be in Hampden County. We head to Holyoke Community College to speak with the head of the department, Professor Raul Gutierrez, as well as some of the program's current students to hear about the origins of the program and it's growth, as well as the impact it's had on the campus.

And we're seeing it on Capital Hill as well. Now that Kevin McCarthy's ousting is actual rather than speculative, Congressman Jim McGovern has a lot on his mind. But the spectacle itself also turns into an opportunity for us all to understand better how that particular office works.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
