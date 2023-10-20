Oct 6th: La Perla & Priya

It's a double music kinda day!

We discover the genre defying music of Priya Darshini, who'll make an appearance at the Academy of Music in Northampton on Saturday, Oct. 7th. She's made appearances on a number of other projects and albums in addition to her solo work, and get get to ask about blending classical Indian music with modern ensembles and sensibilities.

We get down with the raucous beats of La Perla. Bringing the influence of their home city of Bogota into their blend of cumbia, punk, hip-hop, merengue, and more with drums voices and gaitas, the band is due to perform in Easthampton on Friday, Oct. 6th. In our studios, Karen Forero, Giovanna Mogollón, and Diana Sanmiguel introduce us to their incredible harmonies and incendiary lyrics.

And there's music on the palette when we flip the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome on it's head by bringing food we've made and have our resident wine folx pair with it on the spot. Luckily both the Wine Son and the Yankee Sippah are up to the challenge.