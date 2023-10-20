© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Oct 6th: La Perla & Priya

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published October 20, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
(from left) Karen Forero of La Perla, Kaliis Smith, Giovanna Mogollón of La Perla, and Diana Sanmiguel of La Perla at the NEPM Studios.
Tony Dunne
/
NEPM
(from left) Karen Forero of La Perla, Kaliis Smith, Giovanna Mogollón of La Perla, and Diana Sanmiguel of La Perla at the NEPM Studios.

It's a double music kinda day!

We discover the genre defying music of Priya Darshini, who'll make an appearance at the Academy of Music in Northampton on Saturday, Oct. 7th. She's made appearances on a number of other projects and albums in addition to her solo work, and get get to ask about blending classical Indian music with modern ensembles and sensibilities.

We get down with the raucous beats of La Perla. Bringing the influence of their home city of Bogota into their blend of cumbia, punk, hip-hop, merengue, and more with drums voices and gaitas, the band is due to perform in Easthampton on Friday, Oct. 6th. In our studios, Karen Forero, Giovanna Mogollón, and Diana Sanmiguel introduce us to their incredible harmonies and incendiary lyrics.

And there's music on the palette when we flip the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome on it's head by bringing food we've made and have our resident wine folx pair with it on the spot. Luckily both the Wine Son and the Yankee Sippah are up to the challenge.

Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
