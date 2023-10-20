© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Sept. 25th: Emily and John

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 20, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT
We are digging into good books!

First we'll burrow into some verse. The Emily Dickenson Museum starts its week long celebration of the poet's work and beyond with the Tell It Slant Festival. This year in addition to the week long marathon read of the Dickenson's work, there's a highlight on indigenous and immigrant voices. We speak with senior director of programs Brooke Steinhauser, local 413 poet Michael Mercurio, and actor Adrian Blake Enscoe who played the Austin Dickenson on the Apple+ show "Dickenson" which will be screened as part of the festivities.

And we'll also support the places that store all of those books as well. The Jones Library is hosting a fundraiser to support its renovations at Amherst College, which will feature Actor-writer-director-activist John Lithgow. We're huge fans of his work in general but get to speak with him about some of his lesser known work in the visual arts, and why supporting libraries is so vitally important.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
