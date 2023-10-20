Sept. 25th: Emily and John

We are digging into good books!

First we'll burrow into some verse. The Emily Dickenson Museum starts its week long celebration of the poet's work and beyond with the Tell It Slant Festival. This year in addition to the week long marathon read of the Dickenson's work, there's a highlight on indigenous and immigrant voices. We speak with senior director of programs Brooke Steinhauser, local 413 poet Michael Mercurio, and actor Adrian Blake Enscoe who played the Austin Dickenson on the Apple+ show "Dickenson" which will be screened as part of the festivities.

And we'll also support the places that store all of those books as well. The Jones Library is hosting a fundraiser to support its renovations at Amherst College, which will feature Actor-writer-director-activist John Lithgow. We're huge fans of his work in general but get to speak with him about some of his lesser known work in the visual arts, and why supporting libraries is so vitally important.