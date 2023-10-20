© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Sept. 27: Breaking festival news

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Essentially closed since March 2020, the Iron Horse Music Hall on Center Street in Northampton, Mass., will reopen in the coming months under new ownership. Eric Suher sold the business and its liquor license to the Parlor Room. The purchase is scheduled to be final in late October 2023.
Ellery Berenger
/
NEPM
The entryway to the Iron Horse Music Hall at 20 Center Street in Northampton, Massachusetts.

We are certainly encouraging of new endeavors.

Even when those endeavors are well established. The North Quabbin Garlic & Arts Festival is in its 25th year, but still learning how to innovate in how to make a growing event sustainable. We chat with Deb Habib of Seeds of Solidarity (and one of the founders of the festival), and the evolving team of folx that collectively bring this celebration into being about how community remains at the core of both the artistic and agricultural sides of what they're bringing to their tiny corner of the 978 in western Massachusetts.

There's a new endeavor seeking to bring more of the Latino/e/x community to Springfield Museums. This weekend will see the first Latino Arts Festival at the Festival, and we talk with Vanessa Otero and Lydia Rivera-Early, both of the Mi Museo Committee about starting such an initiative, why there is a family friendly section, and an adults section, and how to get more folx of hispanic/latin heritage to a museum they may not have felt was particularly for them.

And there's a new endeavor in an old beloved location. It's just been announced that the Parlor Room Foundation has just taken over The Iron Horse venue in Northampton, which is great news to the local music scene. Although this is a big leap for the only recently evolved into a non-profit organization, we talk with Chris Freeman, president of The Parlor Room Foundation, about what this means for the local scene, and how they hope to use the space to sustain music in Northampton and beyond.

Plus, Merriam-Webster, our local dictionary in Springfield, has just added a whopping 690 words into its pages, which is more than the last 2 years combined. We check in with The Word Nerd, Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, to get a quick glance at what got in, and which words from this list are foremost in our minds.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMUSICFESTIVALSEDUCATIONVISUAL ARTSBOOKS
Stay Connected
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith