© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 25th, 2023: Shifting Houses

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 31, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
(from right) President and CEO of Wayfinders Keith Fairey, Kaliis Smith, Executive Director of the Springfield Housing Authority Denise Jordan, and Monte Belmonte
Phil Bishop
/
NEPM
(from right) President and CEO of Wayfinders Keith Fairey, Kaliis Smith, Executive Director of the Springfield Housing Authority Denise Jordan, and Monte Belmonte

The whole country is in the middle of a housing crisis. The commonwealth is feeling the brunt of this as well, but Gov. Maura Healey has just proposed the Affordable Housing Act, which seeks to address this issue across the 351 cities and towns of Massachusetts.

This bill is huge and is attempting to combat the housing problem on a wide variety of fronts. To help us understand how the bill could influence our area specifically, as well as better understand some of the more minute problems our area faces, we speak with Keith Fairey, president and CEO of Wayfinders, and Denise Jordan, executive director of the Springfield Housing Authority.

And our housing is not the only thing we’re hoping to change, or seeing change. Emily Brewster, our resident wordster and senior editor at Merriam-Webster, walks us through functional shifts, and a handful of words that have experienced it. And perhaps we extol the virtues and prowess of Merriam Webster’s social media as well.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSHOUSINGGOVERNMENT & POLITICSEDUCATIONCOMMUNITY ACTION
Stay Connected
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith