Nov. 1, 2023: A synonym for the new food bank

As the temperatures dwindle down along with the sunlight, our minds turn to keeping warm. It’s the tail-end of harvest time, and we are thinking of those who for many reasons do not get to share the bounty of food we have here in western Massachusetts.

One organization that is trying to tackle the problem of hunger across all four counties is The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. The Food bank provides much more than support and sustenance to over 170 food pantries, survival centers, and other organizations that also seek to combat hunger on a local level. They’ve also just moved into a larger facility in Chicopee, just across the way from NEPM HQ. So we head over to get a tour of the new digs with Director Andrew Morehouse, who also gives us a peek into some of the more nuanced ways that the Food Bank is hoping to alleviate hunger, and a run down on their biggest fundraiser of the year which swiftly approaches: The March for the Food Bank 14, helmed by a one Monte Belmonte.

And to lighten the mood a bit, we get enlightened by our resident wordster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, Emily Brewster, about the fancy ways to describe some actions we do on the daily.