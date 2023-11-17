Nov. 14th: Awash in Hoop City

For Hunger Awareness Week, and to gear up for the March for The Food Bank, we sit down with some folx addressing hunger right here in Springfield: Shannon Ruddle of Martin Luther King Jr. Services and Liz O'Gilvie of Gardening the Community and Springfield Food Policy Council, plus we find out how to pivot from dairy to skin care with the goats of Joe and Stan McCoy at Sage Meadow Farm in Easthampton
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.