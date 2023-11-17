© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Nov. 14th: Awash in Hoop City

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 17, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
(from right) CISA's Phil Korman, Stan and Joe McCoy of Sage Meadow Farm, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith at the NEPM Studios
Joyce Skowyra
/
NEPM
(from right) CISA's Phil Korman, Stan and Joe McCoy of Sage Meadow Farm, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith at the NEPM Studios

For Hunger Awareness Week, and to gear up for the March for The Food Bank, we sit down with some folx addressing hunger right here in Springfield: Shannon Ruddle of Martin Luther King Jr. Services and Liz O'Gilvie of Gardening the Community and Springfield Food Policy Council, plus we find out how to pivot from dairy to skin care with the goats of Joe and Stan McCoy at Sage Meadow Farm in Easthampton

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSHUNGERCOMMUNITY ACTIONAGRICULTUREHEALTH
Stay Connected
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith