The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Nov. 15th: Mister G's Iron and Aspic

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST
Chris Freeman, director of The Parlor Room Collective (upper left), explains some of their projected plans to update the Iron Horse Music Hall.
1 of 4  — Iheg Update PR: Fab413
Chris Freeman, director of The Parlor Room Collective (upper left), explains some of their projected plans to update the Iron Horse Music Hall.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Children's book author and Latin Grammy award winning musician Mister G performs at the NEPM studios
2 of 4  — Mr. G Playing: Fab413
Children's book author and Latin Grammy award winning musician Mister G performs at the NEPM studios
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Director Chris Freeman (left) and board president Randy Kowalski of The Parlor Room Collective show off retro Iron Horse paraphernalia and their plans for the space at 20 Center St, Northampton.
3 of 4  — Parlor Room Board at IHEG: Fab413
Director Chris Freeman (left) and board president Randy Kowalski of The Parlor Room Collective show off retro Iron Horse paraphernalia and their plans for the space at 20 Center St, Northampton.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Ben Gundersheimer (center) better known as Mister G at the NEPM studios with the hosts of The Fabulous 413
4 of 4  — Mister G: Fab413
Ben Gundersheimer (center) better known as Mister G at the NEPM studios with the hosts of The Fabulous 413
Tony Dunne / NEPM

We’re seeing new life enter a lot of spaces currently.

One of those is locally beloved venue The Iron Horse. Recently acquired by The Parlor Room Collective over the summer, they have just announced both their renovation ideas for the space and a capital campaign to cover the costs, since one of the major points is to tear down a wall on the first floor. We speak with executive director Chris Freeman and board president Randy Kowalski about the legacy of the building, and collaborating with the community to make a better space for music to thrive.

And speaking of music, we bring Latin Grammy Award winning children’s book author and musician Mister G. into our fold. He’s got a new album, a new book, and afree show this Saturday, Nov. 18th at John M. Greene Hall in Northampton. We talk to him about making new music, meeting new people to make music with, and getting stories on paper for young folx.

And a funny thing happened on the way to our local dictionary’s headquarters here in Springfield, but we’re not going to bring that up. Instead, our resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster talks to us about food words, as food is foremost on our minds as we gear up for the March for the Food Bank 14.

The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMUSICBOOKSEDUCATIONHUNGER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith