Nov. 15th: Mister G's Iron and Aspic

We’re seeing new life enter a lot of spaces currently.

One of those is locally beloved venue The Iron Horse. Recently acquired by The Parlor Room Collective over the summer, they have just announced both their renovation ideas for the space and a capital campaign to cover the costs, since one of the major points is to tear down a wall on the first floor. We speak with executive director Chris Freeman and board president Randy Kowalski about the legacy of the building, and collaborating with the community to make a better space for music to thrive.

And speaking of music, we bring Latin Grammy Award winning children’s book author and musician Mister G. into our fold. He’s got a new album, a new book, and afree show this Saturday, Nov. 18th at John M. Greene Hall in Northampton. We talk to him about making new music, meeting new people to make music with, and getting stories on paper for young folx.

And a funny thing happened on the way to our local dictionary’s headquarters here in Springfield, but we’re not going to bring that up. Instead, our resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster talks to us about food words, as food is foremost on our minds as we gear up for the March for the Food Bank 14.