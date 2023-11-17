Nov. 7, 2023: Big night, Pa'lante

We’re discovering things right under our noses.

Or in our basement, in the case of the Berkshire Museum. They’ve just opened an exhibit called “One of a Kind Wonders” that gathers some of the oddities that have joined their collection over the years. Chief curator Jesse Kowalskishows us around cursed paintings, creepy dolls, and the delicate art of drawing together seemingly disparate articles.

In Holyoke, youths are discovering themselves and the power they have within. Pa’lante Transformative Justice started within the Holyoke Schools but has evolved to be an outside organization working towards the same mission: engendering the inherent power within young generations in order to create strong, healthy, intergenerational communities free from oppression and injustice. We speak with Katelynn Cruz, who not only is currently on staff at Pa’lante, but is an alumni of the program as well.

And it’s election day! Time to go exercise our civic duties in the small elections that often go unnoticed, and unvoted. We have a rundown of the seven contested mayoral races in western Massachusetts with NEPM reporter Adam Frenier.