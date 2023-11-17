© 2023 New England Public Media

Nov. 7, 2023: Big night, Pa'lante

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 17, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST
We’re discovering things right under our noses.

Or in our basement, in the case of the Berkshire Museum. They’ve just opened an exhibit called “One of a Kind Wonders” that gathers some of the oddities that have joined their collection over the years. Chief curator Jesse Kowalskishows us around cursed paintings, creepy dolls, and the delicate art of drawing together seemingly disparate articles.

In Holyoke, youths are discovering themselves and the power they have within. Pa’lante Transformative Justice started within the Holyoke Schools but has evolved to be an outside organization working towards the same mission: engendering the inherent power within young generations in order to create strong, healthy, intergenerational communities free from oppression and injustice. We speak with Katelynn Cruz, who not only is currently on staff at Pa’lante, but is an alumni of the program as well.

And it’s election day! Time to go exercise our civic duties in the small elections that often go unnoticed, and unvoted. We have a rundown of the seven contested mayoral races in western Massachusetts with NEPM reporter Adam Frenier.

ARTS & CULTURE WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS COMMUNITY ACTION EDUCATION VISUAL ARTS GOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
